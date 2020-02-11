Energy & Environment

Natural gas driller, cited by DEP for fracking wastewater spill in Lycoming County, now faces criminal charges

  • John Beauge/PennLive

WILLIAMSPORT – The discharge of approximately 63,000 gallons of treated brine water in 2017 from a natural gas well pad in Lycoming County has been attributed to a worker falling asleep twice in two days.

The allegations are contained in criminal charges filed against Inflection Energy, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and Double D Construction of Montoursville.

Tags

FrackingLycoming County

Categories

PA Post Picks

